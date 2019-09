Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release

Shortly after arriving back in South Africa from one of the biggest musical competitions in the world, the Ndlovu Youth Choir are expanding their footprint. They might not have won America’s Got Talent but they have won the hearts and minds of many around the world including music mogul and talent manager, Simon Cowell. Dr Hugo Tempelman, CEO of Ndlovu Care Group joins CNBC Africa for more.