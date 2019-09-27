Nigeria quest to eradicate poverty by 2030 with Global Citizen festival

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for a decade of action to deliver the Global Goals by 2030 as next year marks the 10-year countdown to achieving these Global Goals. On the side-lines of the on-going Global Citizen Festival Week CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa caught up with the Chairman of Global Citizens Nigeria Tunde Folawiyo, and the Vice Chairman of the group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, to explore ways to achieve these global goals in Nigeria.