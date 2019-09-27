Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx market review From the banking floor – for a review of this week’s trading activities at Nigeria’s money markets, currency Trader at UBA, Deinma Iyagba joins CNBC Africa for more. September 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Vodacom rAge expo kicks off at the Dome article Hundreds of nerds descend to rAge for an adrenaline-filled three days of fun Videos Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release Videos What tourism means to Rwanda’s economy as nation celebrates World Tourism Day Videos Isanti Glass 1 buys Nampak’s glass business for R1.5bn Videos NAICOM approves recapitalisation work plan of 26 companies Videos Yoco disrupts SA’s merchants market with low cost card reader, plans Africa expansion Videos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on achieving SDGs in Nigeria Videos Nigeria quest to eradicate poverty by 2030 with Global Citizen festival Videos Access Bank: Banks to bid in excess of $300mn in Retail SMIS Auction Videos P&ID Judgement: Nigeria ordered to pay $200mn to ensure stay of execution article DBSA reports strong performance in sluggish economy Videos ArcelorMittal’s job losses more than expected Videos Sibanye left to deal with idle workers at Lonmin Videos South Africans relying more and more on loans, credit cards to survive Videos Zim Central Bank freezes banking accounts amid clamp down on foreign exchange black market activities Videos Patriots Basketball Club President Brian Kirungi on the business of sports in Rwanda Videos Andela’s Sulyman on engineering jobs at risk as customer demand shifts in Nigeria and Uganda Videos eThekwini Municipality looks to boost economy in construction drive Videos UNCTAD on financing a global green new deal LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Lesotho’s Thabane keeps Parliament suspended to avoid vote September 27, 2019 Vodacom rAge expo kicks off at the Dome September 27, 2019 Hundreds of nerds descend to rAge for an adrenaline-filled three days... September 27, 2019 Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release September 27, 2019 What tourism means to Rwanda’s economy as nation celebrates World Tourism... September 27, 2019 Video Vodacom rAge expo kicks off at the Dome September 27, 2019 Hundreds of nerds descend to rAge for an adrenaline-filled three days... September 27, 2019 Ndlovu Youth Choir lands recording deal, plans album release September 27, 2019 What tourism means to Rwanda’s economy as nation celebrates World Tourism... September 27, 2019 Isanti Glass 1 buys Nampak’s glass business for R1.5bn September 27, 2019