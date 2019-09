South Africans relying more and more on loans, credit cards to survive

The South African economic landscape has been tainted, with the effects showing in business confidence levels, inflation and now in South Africans spending .The South African industry insights report for the second quarter of 2019 has shown that citizens are increasingly relying on credit and loans to finance their lives. Carmen Williams, Director of Research and Consulting at TransUnion Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.