Yoco disrupts SA’s merchants market with low cost card reader, plans Africa expansion

Yoco, the South African mobile points of sale fintech disruptor, has reached a milestone of 50 000 nationwide merchants since its launch in 2015. It also raised R242 million, earlier this month in what is one of the biggest venture capital deals to hit South Africa this year. Lungisa Matshoba, CTO and Founder of Yoco joins CNBC Africa for more.