Access Bank CEO, Wigwe urges all to take the Global Goal Life initiative seriously

On the sidelines of the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe speaks to CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa on how the forthcoming 2020 Global Citizen festival scheduled to hold in Lagos is likely to impact Nigeria's drive towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the country. He joins CNBC Africa for more.