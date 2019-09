Boeing to compensate the families of lives lost in ET flight 302

Boeing has pledged $100 million in compensation to the families of the lives lost in the crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 operating their 737 max model, in which a total of 346 lives were lost. One of the lawyers involved in the representation of the Kenyan lives lost in the tragedy, Chege Njoroge of Lesinko, Njoroge & Gathogo Advocates joins CNBC Africa for more.