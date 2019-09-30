Ebola outbreak 2nd largest since 2014-2016: 2000 lives lost

News has broken from the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) during his trip to the DRC on Wednesday that the Ebola outbreak in the country, which is the second worst in history, is finally, "on the retreat". He went on to warn that the risk was still high and that there was no room for complacency, but is this the sign of relief that the region has been waiting for? Coordinator of UN Emergency Ebola Response, David Gressly joins CNBC Africa for more.