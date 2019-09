Transnet reveals R49bn in irregular expenditure, remains committed to clean up

South African Logistics firm, Transnet is feeling the impact of trade wars. It reported a 1.6 per cent increase in revenue to R74 billion with profit up by 24.7 per cent to R6 billion. The freight logistics chain added that its auditors highlighted issues relating to irregular expenditure worth R49 billion. Transnet Acting CEO, Mohammed Mahomedy joins CNBC Africa for more.