Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for patience as he rebuilds Zim economy

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the nation at this year’s 2019 State of the Nation Address which he acknowledged deepening poverty in a country that has seen record inflation, rolling blackouts and cash shortages. Joseph Busha, Managing Director, JM BUSHA Investment Group and Batanai Matsika, Head Of Research At Morgan & Co joins CNBC Africa to unpack some the key issues that the president looks to tackle.