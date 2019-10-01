Nigeria turns 59: What’s been accomplished and what still needs to be done

As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Day, 59 years has been quite a journey since the breakaway from colonial rule. Nigeria is currently in its fourth Republic and democracy has taken a much stronger hold since 1999. To discuss how Nigeria plans to forge ahead – Chamberlain Peterside; CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisory, Andrew Nevin; Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, and Ajuri Ngelale; Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs all join CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more....