Nigeria’s ccHUB acquires Kenya’s iHUB: What does this mean for growth of tech-hubs in Africa?

Nigerian tech hub, Co-Creation or ccHUB, has announced its acquisition of the Kenyan based, iHub, marking an industry first on the continent – one tech hub taking over another. This comes less than a year after the ccHUB entered the Rwandan market with its unique 'Design Lab', the self-proclaimed first creative space in Africa to focus solely on product design and tech innovation. Bosun Tijani, Co-Founder of ccHUB joins CNBC Africa for more.