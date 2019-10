SA short film ‘Sides of a Horn’ receives Oscar nomination

Sides of a Horn is the first South African short film to tell a story about the rhino poaching war from both sides of the narrative. The movie, which has qualified for the 92nd Oscars, also won the Grand Jury Award for Best Short Film at the Edmonton International Film Festival. CNBC Africa spoke to Sparkly Kagiso Mokgosi, Associate Producer and Aurelie Stratton, Co-Producer of Sides of a Horn.