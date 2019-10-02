How this SA company is disrupting the diesel truck fridge systems

The world’s first battery-electric truck refrigeration system known as PolarLi has been created by Maxwell and Spark, A South African company who specialises in custom battery production and solar energy. The PolarLi is set to replace the standard diesel truck fridge with its energy conscious technology that emits less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making it the greenest truck fridge in the world. Joining CNBC Africa for this week’s Disruptors is Clinton Bemont, CEO of Maxwell and Spark.