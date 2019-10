Rwandan tourism given boost with take-over of Gishwati-Mukura National Park by RDB

Gishwati-Mukura National Park was established back in October 2015 and now the ministry of environment has handed over the official management of the park to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and will soon open doors to visitors. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo caught up with Director General of Rwanda Environmental Management Authority (REMA), Coletha Ruhamya for more.