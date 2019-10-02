Top human rights lawyers take up AMCU’s case against Samancor

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is litigating against the second largest ferrochrome producer in the world Samancor. AMCU has an interest in Samancor through its members in the Ndizani Workers ESOP Trust which indirectly owns 5.6 per cent of the chrome company. The union is accusing the chrome company of profit shifting and fraud. Dr Dick Forslund, a Senior Economist at Alternative Information & Development Centre.