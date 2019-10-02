Why cybercrime remains a top concern for SA businesses Jordan Rae Kelly, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting joins CNBC Africa for her the insights into the global cyber security landscape. October 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Anglo American CEO Cutifani’s lessons for SA govt Captains of Industry Captains of Industry: One-on-one with Tim Clark on Emirates airline’s expansion plans Videos Nigeria turns 59: Key takeaways from Buhari’s speech on economy, security Videos NSE generated N7.6bn revenue in 2018: Oscar Onyema reviews performance of the NSE Videos How this SA company is disrupting the diesel truck fridge systems Videos WTO cuts global trade growth forecast to decade low East Africa Ugandan athlete Halimah Nakaayi wins Gold in Qatar: How will this motivate future stars? East Africa How Kenya’s e-commerce industry is revolutionising courier service, public transport sector Videos Why the regulator has slapped MET Collective Investments with a record R100mn fine East Africa Madagascar’s business climate opening up investment opportunities Videos SA short film ‘Sides of a Horn’ qualifies for Oscar nomination Videos Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for patience as he rebuilds Zim economy Videos How mobile data prices compare across Africa Videos TDB’s Madouba Diagne on intra-Africa trade growth outlook Videos How the global economic slowdown impacts African economies in Q3 Videos Nigeria turns 59: What’s been accomplished and what still needs to be done Videos Nigeria’s ccHUB acquires Kenya’s iHUB: What does this mean for growth of tech-hubs in Africa? Videos Young entrepreneurs turning trash into cash in recycling drive Videos What the future holds for East Africa’s coffee industry Videos Where to find value on the JSE in Q4 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Ethiopian Airlines annual revenue jumps to 29%, what you need to... October 2, 2019 Anglo American CEO Cutifani’s lessons for SA govt October 2, 2019 Captains of Industry: One-on-one with Tim Clark on Emirates airline’s expansion... October 2, 2019 Nigeria turns 59: Key takeaways from Buhari’s speech on economy, security October 2, 2019 NSE generated N7.6bn revenue in 2018: Oscar Onyema reviews performance of... October 2, 2019 Video Anglo American CEO Cutifani’s lessons for SA govt October 2, 2019 Captains of Industry: One-on-one with Tim Clark on Emirates airline’s expansion... October 2, 2019 Nigeria turns 59: Key takeaways from Buhari’s speech on economy, security October 2, 2019 NSE generated N7.6bn revenue in 2018: Oscar Onyema reviews performance of... October 2, 2019 Why cybercrime remains a top concern for SA businesses October 2, 2019