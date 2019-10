Why the regulator has slapped MET Collective Investments with a record R100mn fine

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has handed down one of its largest fines to date, as they hit MET Collective Investments, a unit trust fund of listed company Momentum with a R100 million fine for contravening various sections of the financial sector laws. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jurgen Boyd, Divisional Executive for Market Integrity Supervision at the FSCA.