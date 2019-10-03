Bankable Partner’s Ivan Tarimo on how Tanzania can attract investment in the energy sector

Tanzania is looking for investors to explore areas with high potential for natural gas discoveries. This is in line with the country’s efforts to harness energy sector and reach industrialization targets. Meanwhile, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected record taxes of over $770mn in September, the highest since the country’s independence. To discuss this, Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.