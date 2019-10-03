Banking sector gross credit up 5.3% to N16.39bn: An update of Nigeria’s markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the banking sector gross credit increased by 5.3 to N16.3billion as at September 26th owing to the 60 per cent Loan-to-Deposit-Ratio target set by the regulator. It also reviewed upward the LDR target to 65 per cent. To discuss this story and review today’s trading session at Nigeria’s equities market, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities, Samuel Adebisi joins CNBC Africa for more.