CBN sets December 31st deadline for 65% LDR target: A wrap of Nigeria’s FX markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has charged 12 banks over N400bn for failing to meet the loan-to-deposit-ratio (LDR) target set by Apex Bank. CBN had set September 30th as deadline for banks in the Country to meet the 60 per cent loan-to-deposit-ratio target. To discuss this story, Omotola Abimbola, Macro and Fixed Income Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.