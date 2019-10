How a young Windhoek lawyer felt compelled to take on the system

A new booked launched in Joburg this week, it promises to take the readers back into the dark days of struggle in Southern Africa. It's written by a judge in the supreme court of Namibia, David Smuts, and is a memoir of his battle as a young lawyer in the 1980s to speak truth to power during the desperate days of the country’s border war with Angola. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop.