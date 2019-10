How Nigeria is confronting girl-child violence and abductions

Some gunmen have kidnapped six girls and two staffs of Engravers College in Kaduna State of Northern Nigeria. Meanwhile, Saturday marks 2000 days since the abduction of 276 female students from a Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Nigeria’s Borno State. To discuss these stories, Oby Ezekwesili, Richard Weizsäcker fellow at Robert Bosch Academy, Berlin joins CNBC Africa for more.