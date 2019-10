Swedish Ambassador Pascaline Icyizere on the impact of Feminist Foreign Policy

October 4th marks the International Day of the Girl and today the Swedish Embassy here in Kigali has decided to commemorate the occasion by inviting an ambitious young Rwandan woman to take over as Ambassador for the day. To discuss her ambitions as Ambassador, and Sweden’s unique Feminist Foreign Policy, Pascaline Icyizere joins CNBC Africa for more.