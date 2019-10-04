VIV Worldwide’s Diana Toth opens up on expansion plans of Poultry Africa

Africa’s poultry market is experiencing a heighten growth as a result of its rapid population and economic growth. Rwanda hosted the second edition of Poultry Africa that brought together players in poultry industry from North America, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to discuss the development of the poultry industry in Africa. For more on this, CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo spoke to Event Manager of VIV Worldwide, Diana Toth.