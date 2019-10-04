YouthConnekt Africa Summit kicks off in Kigali From a change in the property tax to a $9 million fund – to take a look at the week in focus, Journalist at New Times Rwanda, Julius Bizimungu joins CNBC Africa for more. October 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos South African consumers fall victim to ‘scam’ loans Videos How a young Windhoek lawyer felt compelled to take on the system Videos VIV Worldwide’s Diana Toth opens up on expansion plans of Poultry Africa Videos NSE ends week on bearish note Videos Nigeria’s BUA Group unveils foods manufacturing complex Videos FX intervention takin toll on external reserves: A closer look at Nigeria’s markets article Durban Business Fair: The impact of digitalisation on the global economy article World Economic Forum: The New Era of Banking in South Africa Videos CBN sets December 31st deadline for 65% LDR target: A wrap of Nigeria’s FX markets Videos Entrepreneurial Edge: How this African business is raising the steaks in Dubai Videos How Nigeria is confronting girl-child violence and abductions Videos Minister Katagum on mutual beneficence of Nigeria-South Africa trade relations Videos Local fashion designer gets the royal seal of approval Videos GE Transportation on finding value in new technologies within the mining industry Videos Impeachment Inquiry: What it means for trade talks Videos Where to find value in the Mauritian market East Africa How DRC is tackling the stigma of cleft palates on World Smile Day East Africa Understanding the challenges in Rwanda’s movie industry Videos Swedish Ambassador Pascaline Icyizere on the impact of Feminist Foreign Policy Videos An analysis of Nigeria-South Africa bi-lateral trade relations LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South African consumers fall victim to ‘scam’ loans October 4, 2019 How a young Windhoek lawyer felt compelled to take on the... October 4, 2019 YouthConnekt Africa Summit kicks off in Kigali October 4, 2019 VIV Worldwide’s Diana Toth opens up on expansion plans of Poultry... October 4, 2019 NSE ends week on bearish note October 4, 2019 Video South African consumers fall victim to ‘scam’ loans October 4, 2019 How a young Windhoek lawyer felt compelled to take on the... October 4, 2019 YouthConnekt Africa Summit kicks off in Kigali October 4, 2019 VIV Worldwide’s Diana Toth opens up on expansion plans of Poultry... October 4, 2019 NSE ends week on bearish note October 4, 2019