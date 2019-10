Brian Joffe’s Long4Life takes a bigger slice of Spur

Brian Joffe's Long4Life is swallowing more of Spur. It has upped its stake from 4 per cent to 12.5 per cent and its voting rights stake to 14.3 per cent from 4.6 per cent. Is he seeing value where others fear to tread? Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact joins CNBC Africa for more.