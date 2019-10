Thuli Madonsela says Duduzane Zuma lied to Zondo commission

Former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma, claimed at the state capture inquiry that the former public protector did not give him a platform to address state capture claims that are against him. The public protector firmly opposed these allegations saying that investigators offered to travel to Dubai to speak to him. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this is the former public Protector, Thuli Madonsela.