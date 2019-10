Here’s how shareholder activism is changing the way company executives are paid

South Africa’s top executives have been put under fire over the past few weeks regarding their hefty pay checks. But activism amongst shareholders has prompted companies such as Shoprite to review its remuneration policy. Both Shoprite and Spar have recently announced their invitation for shareholders to discuss and change their remunerations policies. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Chris Blair, CEO at 21st Century.