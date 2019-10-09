How cheap imports threaten survival of SA’s cement manufacturing industry Bryan Perrie, Managing Director, Concrete Institute joins CNBC Africa for more. October 9, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Joseph Mathunjwa on why AMCU is going after Samancor Videos Nigerian fixed income & Fx watch Videos Admiral Ibe-Enwo maps out strategies to secure the Gulf of Guinea Videos World Bank’s outlook for SSA economies East Africa Why investment is needed to spur creative industry in Rwanda East Africa Rwandan diaspora hailed as catalyst for boosting country’s exports East Africa How the Rwandan diaspora is creating investment opportunities for locals Videos From the economy to monetary policy: Key takeaways from Nigeria’s 2020 budget Videos Bond market remains relatively weak: A look at Nigerian markets Videos Peterside on finding solutions to maritime criminal activity in the Gulf of Guinea Videos Here’s how shareholder activism is changing the way company executives are paid Videos Tennis legends go head-to-head in aid of charity Analyst Interviews This is what’s at stake as Mozambicans head to the polls Videos SA Business Confidence recovers in September Videos Rwanda extends its footprint globally on Rwanda Day Videos RDB CEO reassures safety in Northern Rwanda article Understanding prospects of African markets Daily Newsletter David Tlale on why it’s Africa’s time to raise the bar on fashion Daily Newsletter SA’s auditing profession has reached its Arthur Andersen moment, now renewal begins Daily Newsletter Is the smart money going into Clicks? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts How cheap imports threaten survival of SA’s cement manufacturing industry October 9, 2019 Joseph Mathunjwa on why AMCU is going after Samancor October 9, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & Fx watch October 9, 2019 Admiral Ibe-Enwo maps out strategies to secure the Gulf of Guinea October 9, 2019 World Bank’s outlook for SSA economies October 9, 2019 Video How cheap imports threaten survival of SA’s cement manufacturing industry October 9, 2019 Joseph Mathunjwa on why AMCU is going after Samancor October 9, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & Fx watch October 9, 2019 Admiral Ibe-Enwo maps out strategies to secure the Gulf of Guinea October 9, 2019 World Bank’s outlook for SSA economies October 9, 2019