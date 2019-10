Peterside on finding solutions to maritime criminal activity in the Gulf of Guinea

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside says it was important for the 2019 Global Maritime Conference to be held in Africa as the continent needs to be at the centre of finding solutions to the insecurity challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, which has become a global concern. To discuss this, CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with Dakuku Peterside.