Hassan Bello on how piracy on waterways affects the Nigerian economy

Speaking on the link between the economy and waterways, Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary and CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (N.S.C) says incidences of armed robbery and piracy on the waterways impacts transportation costs, which also has negative repercussions on the economy. On the sidelines of the Global Maritime Security Conference (GMSC) in Abuja, CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with Hassan Bello.