NAEB, Magma Aviation collaborate to facilitate Rwanda-Belgium agricultural trade

As Rwanda continues to focus on increasing agricultural quality and production, moves are being made to facilitate easier export of goods. One such move was announced this week, with the partnership of Magma Aviation and the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), to launch weekly cargo flights from Kigali directly to Liege, Belgium. CEO of the Board, Ambassador George William Kayonga joins CNBC Africa for more.