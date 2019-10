NSE, LuxSE sign MoU to partner on sustainable finance

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in promoting cross-listings and trading of green bonds in Nigeria and Luxembourg on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) taking place in Singapore on Wednesday. To share more details on this deal, Jude Chiemeka, Head of Trading Business Division at NSE joins CNBC Africa.