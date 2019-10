UNGC: 83mn people have escaped extreme poverty since launch of SDGs

In 2015 World leaders ushered in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) following the expiration of the Millennium Development Goals. So how much progress has been made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals four years after its introduction? From the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), CEO and Executive Director of United Nations Global Compact, (UNGC), Lise Kingo joins CNBC Africa.