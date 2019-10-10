Youth encouraged to ‘take the lead’ ahead of YouthConnekt Africa Summit

UN estimates that there are over 226 million people aged between 15-24 in Africa, making it the most youthful continent – however, this has come with challenges, such as high unemployment rates currently estimated at about 60 per cent. The President of Rwanda inaugurated the 3rd edition of the YouthConnekt Africa Summit that will this year, look into ways to understand the potential of the continent’s youthful population. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo has more.