Five Thousand Miles CEO: Why we are excited to invest in Africa

Five Thousand Miles is investing more than three million euros in Africa a year and opened its first office in Durban in Kwa Zulu Natal. The company also works with the Central Bank in Nigeria. It specialises in partnerships with multi-nationals and one of its latest moves will be to bring Brazilian clothing giant Lupo to Africa. CEO Pedro Hipolito joins CNBC Africa for more.