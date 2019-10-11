Rwanda contributes $2.5mn in fight against AIDS

According to Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Diane Gashumba, the country has contributing $2.5million to the Global Fund’s appeal to raise at least $14billion to step up the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Still in the country, today is the last day of the 3rd edition of YouthConnekt Africa Summit that brought together youth from all over the continent to discuss Africa’s most pressing issues and their possible solutions. To make sense of the headlines, TV and Multimedia Editor of New Times, Olivia Ikilezi joins CNBC Africa.