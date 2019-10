U.S places Gupta brothers on sanction list

The United States Treasury has added Atul, Ajay and Tony Gupta to its sanctions list as “members of a significant corruption network in South Africa” that looted state coffers. The family has been accused of state capture as a consequence of their close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma. CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to the Acting Ambassador to South Africa, David Young.