WARIF Founder Kemi Dasilva-Ibru on tackling gender-based violence in Nigeria

The United Nations says eliminating violence against women and girls is key to achieving gender equality and women empowerment – it is also vital to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). As the world celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child, explore solutions to issues affecting the Nigerian girl-child, Founder of Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Kemi Dasilva-Ibru joins CNBC Africa.