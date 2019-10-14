Adapt IT annual profit slides

Adapt IT, the listed technology business, will focus on bringing down its debt levels in the coming months after its net gearing ratio rose to 65 per cent. The software services group reported an 8 per cent fall in headline earnings per share to 57.27 cents for the year ended June 30, 2019.The company says revenue growth comprised of 5 per cent organic growth from continuing operations and 9 per cent from acquisitions. Adapt IT CEO, Sbu Shabalala joins CNBC Africa for more.