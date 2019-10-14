Admiral Akpan: Nigeria must eradicate ‘sea blindness’ at its National Assembly

Rear Admiral Francis Akpan, Managing Director of FRADAN says unless Nigeria gets out of ‘sea blindness’ it would continue to remain in the dark about the potential of its maritime sector. At the recently concluded Global Maritime Security Conference, Rear Admiral Akpan describes ‘sea blindness’ as not knowing the treasures embedded in its maritime domain and not making attempts to identify them. He joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.