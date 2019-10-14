How young entrepreneurs are taking advantage of Ethiopia’s economic reforms

On Friday, the news broke of Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, as the news spread and trended on social media, we sat down with Tewodros Tadesse, Founder of Centre for African Leadership and Special Advisor to the Ethiopian Ministry of Women, Children and Youth on how the private sector and young entrepreneurs are taking advantage of the slew of new reforms by the Prime Minister in efforts of opening up the economy. Tewodros Tadesse joins CNBC Africa for more.