Long4Life CEO: Why it’s more attractive for us to buy shares back than pay dividend

Long4Life released its interim results today. The investment company saw trading profits remain relatively flat at R176.2 million and headline earnings per share fell 9 per cent to 14.5 cents for the six months ended August 2019. The company did not declare dividends opting to continue its share buyback scheme. Long4Life CEO, Brian Joffe joins CNBC Africa for more.