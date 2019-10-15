Crown Flour buys Dangote Flour Mills : A review of Nigerian markets

Nigeria’s equities market opened today’s session in green. In market moving news, Crown Flour Mills has acquired Dangote Flour Mills for N120 billion. Seplat Petroleum Development Company says it has agreed to a cash acquisition of the entire issued ordinary share capital of Eland Oil and Gas as well as those to be issued. Moses Hammed, Investment Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services joins me to discuss these stories.