Crown Flour Mills buys Dangote Flour Mills for N120bn: How beneficial an investment will this be?

Crown Flour Mills has acquired 100 per cent equity in Dangote Flour Mills for N120 billion through a scheme of arrangement. The Nigerian subsidiary of global food and agri-business conglomerate, Olam International, intends to maintain and expand Dangote Flour Mills businesses. Anurag Shukla, Managing Director of Crown Flour Mills a Subsidiary of Olam International and Ade Adefeko, Vice President of Corporate and Government Relations at Olam International Nigeria join CNBC Africa for more details on the acquisition and plans going forward.