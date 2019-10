EAC single-currency: How far are we six years later?

During the establishment of the EAC Monetary Union in 2013, the East Africa Community Head of States provided a 10-year road map to embrace a single currency regime. 6 years later, relevant institutions to support a single currency have not been set up forcing the EAC council of Ministers back to the drawing board. Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu joins joins CNBC Africa for more.