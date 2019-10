IMF projects 3.2% economic growth for SSA in 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting a 3.2 for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019 and a 3.6 per cent growth for the region in 2020. As contained in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), the fund is also projecting a 2.3 for Nigeria in 2019 and a 2.5 per cent growth for the country in 2020. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professional joins CNBC Africa to discuss the feasibility of these projections.