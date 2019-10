Kenya looks to protect investment with new LPG rules and regulations

On 11th June, 2019 Kenyan regulators announced new measures for Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry as a counter to increased outcry by manufacturers of fake products that had hit the market. On what kind of effect this will have on the industry, General Manager of Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) Wanjiku Manayara joins CNBC Africa.