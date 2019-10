What is the City of London doing to prepare for Brexit?

The Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin is visiting Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi this week. The UK Government is seeking to become Africa’s biggest G7 investor as Brexit looms. The Lord Mayor’s visit seeks to raise engagement with two of the continent’s biggest economies ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in January. CNBC Africa is joined by the right honourable, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Peter Estlin.